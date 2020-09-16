BitWhite (BTW) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Exrates. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $56,591.73 and approximately $24,565.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 153.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000825 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.