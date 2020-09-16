Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.25). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 460%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.85. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

