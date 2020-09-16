Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $742.36 Million

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $742.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $764.90 million and the lowest is $714.90 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $967.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $84,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLMN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.42. 2,517,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,789. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

