BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $815,795.18 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00008043 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market cap of $815,795.18 and approximately $67,197.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,027.39 or 0.99759752 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00171523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,550 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

