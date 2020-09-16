Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $148.50. 2,112,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.