Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,816 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

AX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.