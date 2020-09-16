Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,200 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,428,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 638,519 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 204,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 69,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 580.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $64,349.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,157,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,921,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 132,345 shares of company stock worth $3,226,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

