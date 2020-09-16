Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,400 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $3,451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 18,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,549. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,274,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

