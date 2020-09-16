Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 471,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after buying an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,820.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,217. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

