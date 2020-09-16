Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 540,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 982,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 185.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 831,686 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 78.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Steelcase by 42.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCS. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 134,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.58. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

