Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Big Lots worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,804,000.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BIG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,191. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

