Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Magellan Health worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,431,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,439,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,781,000 after purchasing an additional 505,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

