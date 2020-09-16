Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Heartland Financial USA worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,379. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

