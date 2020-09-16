Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 80,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.70. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,846.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,591,350. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

