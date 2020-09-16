Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

