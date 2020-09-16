Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,623,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,590,000 after purchasing an additional 317,313 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.30. The company had a trading volume of 239,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

