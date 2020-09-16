Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 398,150 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

CSCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,060,804. The company has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

