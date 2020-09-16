Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,851,729. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

