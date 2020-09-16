Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of TRI Pointe Group worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after buying an additional 880,849 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

