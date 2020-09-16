Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. 34,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $5,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $34,816,533.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,230,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,763 shares of company stock worth $37,981,807. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

