Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Weis Markets worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 242.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 245,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.08. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

