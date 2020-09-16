Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Amkor Technology worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 141,441 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 270,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $939,785 in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,975. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

