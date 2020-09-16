Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $19.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,521.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,280. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,550.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,395.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,048.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

