Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 539,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

