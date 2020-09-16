Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of BMC Stock worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BMC Stock by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

