Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Insiders have sold a total of 133,823 shares of company stock worth $38,088,601 in the last 90 days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.57. 46,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,669. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -224.83 and a beta of 0.48. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $317.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

