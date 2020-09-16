Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Makes New $7.70 Million Investment in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $12,524,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $11,195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 306,037 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

