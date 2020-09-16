Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,697,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,012,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $8,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $17,041,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $11,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.