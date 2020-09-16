Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,200 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 20,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

