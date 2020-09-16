Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,700 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 433,901 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.