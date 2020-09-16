Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.