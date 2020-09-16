Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after buying an additional 528,207 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,640,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 285,832 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. 46,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

