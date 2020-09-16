Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 1,731,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,307,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

