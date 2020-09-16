Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,500 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Sonic Automotive worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467 in the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAH traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

