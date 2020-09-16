Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CF Industries worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 60,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 215.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 112,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 908.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 164,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,428. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

