Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,300 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of GMS worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

GMS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

