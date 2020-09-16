Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 918,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,347,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 918,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE F remained flat at $$7.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,456,594. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.