Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 3,360 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $460,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 723,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,320. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

