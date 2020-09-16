Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 160.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,183. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

