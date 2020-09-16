Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Shares Up 5%

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 1,801,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,563,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

