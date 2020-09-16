Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

DSSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSSI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,197. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $327.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.24.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.