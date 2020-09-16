Brokerages Anticipate TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7,532.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

