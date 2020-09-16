Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Five9 posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $340,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $16,741,828. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. 418,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

