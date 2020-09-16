Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) CAO Kelli Brown Sells 899 Shares

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) CAO Kelli Brown sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $70,994.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $171,601.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BF-A traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,906 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.