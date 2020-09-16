Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Cadence Bancorp worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 420.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,116 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CADE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.