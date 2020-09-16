Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 72,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 109,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

CLXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 82.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

