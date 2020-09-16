Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,990 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. 656,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,642. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

