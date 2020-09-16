CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPMD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 140,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,924. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

