Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 22,956 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,841. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

