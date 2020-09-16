Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,050,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,486,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

